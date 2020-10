MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountain Line Transit will provide free rides while polls are open on election day which is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

View routes and schedules here or call 304-291-RIDE (7433).

