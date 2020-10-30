Advertisement

New COVID-19 records in WV: number of cases reported in one day, hospitalizations

WV COVID-19 numbers Oct. 30
WV COVID-19 numbers Oct. 30(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Two records were set Friday regarding COVID-19 numbers in West Virginia.

The first is number cases reported in a single day. 524 were reported Friday. This topples the record set two weeks ago of 498. This brings the total number of cases to 23,990 and number of active cases to 4,987.

Additionally, Friday marks the eighth day in a row West Virginia saw a record number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations. 240 patients are hospitalized, and 75 patients are in the ICU.

Eight new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the death count to 451.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 93-year old female from Cabell County, a 90-year old male from Wetzel County, an 84-year old male from Kanawha County, a 55-year old male from Cabell County, an 82-year old female from Monongalia County, an 83-year old male from Monongalia County, a 73-year old male from Fayette County, and an 89-year old female from Fayette County.

The death reported from Monongalia County is the county’s first since the Sundale Nursing Home outbreak.

“With a heavy heart, we share this solemn news of more lives lost to this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our sympathies to the affected families.”

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Doddridge, Harrison, Ritchie, Taylor, and Upshur counties.

  • Barbour County, October 30, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Barbour County Fairgrounds, 113 Fairgrounds Way, Belington, WV
  • Doddridge County, October 30, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center, West Union Location, 190 Marie Street, West Union, WV
  • Harrison County, October 30, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison County Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; call 304-623-9308)
  • Ritchie County, October 30, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV
  • Taylor County, October 30, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV
  • Upshur County, October 30, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Buckhannon Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

