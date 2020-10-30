Advertisement

One of state’s top tourist attractions, Tamarack, has closed after employees tests positive for COVID-19

From the West Virginia Department Of Transportation
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The West Virginia Parkways Authority has temporarily closed Tamarack out of an abundance of caution, after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Tamarack will undergo a deep cleaning and will reopen when it is safe to do so.

As soon as a reopening date is determined, it will be announced via subsequent press release.

“Closing for a short period of time while we follow the proper sanitization procedures at Tamarack is the best thing for the safety and well-being of all West Virginians and all travelers on the West Virginia Turnpike,” said Jeff Miller, Director of the Parkways Authority, which manages Tamarack. “We will continue to follow all guidelines issued by the State and the CDC, and will work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We appreciate the public’s understanding and look forward to serving all of our guests when we reopen.”

