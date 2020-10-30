Preston zips Buckhannon-Upshur, 34-0

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Easton Gibbs carried the ball 14 times for 113 yards and 3 touchdowns as Preston (2-7) blew out Buckhannon-Upshur (1-5), 34-0.

The Knights complied over 350 yards of offense and held the Bucs to 52 total yards.

This was Buckhannon’s first game after a three week pause due to Upshur County’s orange status on the DHHR map.

