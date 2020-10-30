Reta Mays' sentencing dates set

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg VA serial killer Reta Mays' sentencing is officially scheduled for Feb. 18-19 at 9:30 a.m. in Clarksburg.

According to our own Joe Buchanan, who was in attendance at the hearing Friday, “Mays' attorneys say the case is unusual.... and that Mays has been forthcoming in her guilt.”

U.S. Attorneys say the FBI told them they can likely retrieve the records in question about Mays' mental health within a week. They also say that Mays had the same mental care provider for 15 years.

The plaintiffs said that up until two days ago it seemed like both sides were ready for sentencing fairly soon before Mays' defense said they needed these mental health records from the early 2000′s.

Another status conference will be held over Zoom on Nov. 18th at 10:30 a.m.

