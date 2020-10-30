UHC’s orthopaedic campaign helps children in the community with “Coats for Kids”

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bruce Carter United Orthopaedic and Spine Center is holding a winter coat drive to provide children in need with a coat this holiday season dubbed “Coats for Kids”.

UHC doctors say young children who go without a coat are unable to regulate their body temperatures as adults do. Therefore, they can quickly develop hypothermia without protection. Exposure to cold can predispose kids to infections such as pneumonia.

“The need for coats will be even greater this fall and winter as families are struggling just to pay for the bare necessities,” said Joseph Fazalare, MD of UHC Orthopaedics, president of the UHC Medical Staff, “Your kindness is appreciated in helping us reach our goal of more than 500 coats.”

Anyone is welcome to donate a brand new coat now through the month of December. Donations can be dropped off at United Orthopaedics and Spine Center at 227 Medical Park Dr.

