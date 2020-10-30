Advertisement

UHC’s orthopaedic campaign helps children in the community with “Coats for Kids”

UHC's "Coats for Kids" campaign
UHC's "Coats for Kids" campaign(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bruce Carter United Orthopaedic and Spine Center is holding a winter coat drive to provide children in need with a coat this holiday season dubbed “Coats for Kids”.

UHC doctors say young children who go without a coat are unable to regulate their body temperatures as adults do. Therefore, they can quickly develop hypothermia without protection. Exposure to cold can predispose kids to infections such as pneumonia.

“The need for coats will be even greater this fall and winter as families are struggling just to pay for the bare necessities,” said Joseph Fazalare, MD of UHC Orthopaedics, president of the UHC Medical Staff, “Your kindness is appreciated in helping us reach our goal of more than 500 coats.”

Anyone is welcome to donate a brand new coat now through the month of December. Donations can be dropped off at United Orthopaedics and Spine Center at 227 Medical Park Dr.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

West Virginia women make history on 2020 congressional ballot

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Josh Croup
For the first time, 100 years after women gained the right to vote in America, all of West Virginia's Democratic nominees for Congress are women.

News

Morgantown City Council selects Kim Haws as its Next City Manager

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Morgantown City Council has selected its new city manager.

News

Car crashes into downtown Clarksburg Kroger injuring driver and two employees

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Three people were taken to the hospital after a car struck a Kroger store.

News

Judge sets sentencing date for VA Serial Killer Reta Mays

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
The VA serial killer's sentencing is official scheduled Feb. 18-19 at 9:30 a.m. in Clarksburg.

Latest News

News

Healthcare advocates offer guidance in navigating ACA open enrollment period

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
Amid the coronavirus pandemic and with many people losing their jobs and their healthcare, Kelly Allen, Executive Director of the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, says this is the most important year of the ACA in West Virginia since its inception.

News

Justice: Number of people getting tested for COVID-19 still not good enough; more aggressive testing coming to gold counties

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gov. Jim Justice pleaded with the state to start taking testing more serious.

News

One of state’s top tourist attractions, Tamarack, has closed after employees tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
The West Virginia Parkways Authority has temporarily closed Tamarack.

News

Harrison County Law Enforcement gets new property for record holding and training

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Harrison County Law Enforcement intends to acquire a donation of property.

News

Kroger hold virtual job fair for over 150 new hires

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kaley Fedko
Kroger is adding over 150 workers to its staff and at two local stores.

News

New COVID-19 records in WV: number of cases reported in one day, hospitalizations

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Records were set in number of cases reported in a single day and in hospitilizations.