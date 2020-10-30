Unemployment claims still nowhere in sight for college student since filing in August

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - As Halloween is less than 24 hours away, a college student has already been experiencing a certain type of fright since August, and the monster behind it all is unemployment.

At age 19, Season Sigley is a freshman in college, and as someone who sees herself as independent, she recently found herself needing to depend on unemployment after being let go from her job of barely 2 weeks.

“I paid for my own car payment, my insurance, I need to buy groceries, pay rent, all the essentials and I can’t even do that now,” she said.

She still has yet to receive a single unemployment claim.

Workforce West Virginia claims that the unemployment rate decreased to 8.6 percent in September, but with the way things are going for Season, she doesn’t know when she can remove herself from the statistic.

“I’ve been calling and calling and calling and each time I call somebody gives me a different answer on why I haven’t received the benefits," she said.

From being told that paperwork is missing to hearing that everything was in and they’re just waiting on a decision, but even with all the reason’s she’s been given, there hasn’t been a solution provided.

Season currently has a part time job, but she’s had to turn to her parents for extra help.

“It’s kind of really hard to find a decent paying job that’s willing to work around my school schedule,” she said.

“I just think it’s unacceptable," Marisa Sigley, Season’s mother said. "This pandemic has been going on since March and the unemployment, they still don’t have a handle on things?”

Season recently received a notice that she qualifies for the cares act but her and her family say that still isn’t enough.

