Advertisement

Unemployment claims still nowhere in sight for college student since filing in August

Many in West Virginia are still waiting for unemployment benefits to hit their bank accounts.
By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - As Halloween is less than 24 hours away, a college student has already been experiencing a certain type of fright since August, and the monster behind it all is unemployment.

At age 19, Season Sigley is a freshman in college, and as someone who sees herself as independent, she recently found herself needing to depend on unemployment after being let go from her job of barely 2 weeks.

“I paid for my own car payment, my insurance, I need to buy groceries, pay rent, all the essentials and I can’t even do that now,” she said.

She still has yet to receive a single unemployment claim.

Workforce West Virginia claims that the unemployment rate decreased to 8.6 percent in September, but with the way things are going for Season, she doesn’t know when she can remove herself from the statistic.

“I’ve been calling and calling and calling and each time I call somebody gives me a different answer on why I haven’t received the benefits," she said.

From being told that paperwork is missing to hearing that everything was in and they’re just waiting on a decision, but even with all the reason’s she’s been given, there hasn’t been a solution provided.

Season currently has a part time job, but she’s had to turn to her parents for extra help.

“It’s kind of really hard to find a decent paying job that’s willing to work around my school schedule,” she said.

“I just think it’s unacceptable," Marisa Sigley, Season’s mother said. "This pandemic has been going on since March and the unemployment, they still don’t have a handle on things?”

Season recently received a notice that she qualifies for the cares act but her and her family say that still isn’t enough.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

West Virginia women make history on 2020 congressional ballot

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josh Croup
For the first time, 100 years after women gained the right to vote in America, all of West Virginia's Democratic nominees for Congress are women.

News

Morgantown City Council selects Kim Haws as its Next City Manager

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Morgantown City Council has selected its new city manager.

News

Car crashes into downtown Clarksburg Kroger injuring driver and two employees

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Three people were taken to the hospital after a car struck a Kroger store.

News

UHC’s orthopaedic campaign helps children in the community with “Coats for Kids”

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Anyone is welcome to donate a brand new coat now through the month of December.

Latest News

News

Judge sets sentencing date for VA Serial Killer Reta Mays

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
The VA serial killer's sentencing is official scheduled Feb. 18-19 at 9:30 a.m. in Clarksburg.

News

Healthcare advocates offer guidance in navigating ACA open enrollment period

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
Amid the coronavirus pandemic and with many people losing their jobs and their healthcare, Kelly Allen, Executive Director of the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, says this is the most important year of the ACA in West Virginia since its inception.

News

Justice: Number of people getting tested for COVID-19 still not good enough; more aggressive testing coming to gold counties

Updated: 7 hours ago
Gov. Jim Justice pleaded with the state to start taking testing more serious.

News

One of state’s top tourist attractions, Tamarack, has closed after employees tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
The West Virginia Parkways Authority has temporarily closed Tamarack.

News

Harrison County Law Enforcement gets new property for record holding and training

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Harrison County Law Enforcement intends to acquire a donation of property.

News

Kroger hold virtual job fair for over 150 new hires

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kaley Fedko
Kroger is adding over 150 workers to its staff and at two local stores.