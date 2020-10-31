Jordan Darensbourg’s Saturday Night Forecast | October 31st 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight will be another rather chilly night for trick-or-treating with the possibility of rain showers tomorrow with the possibility of a changeover to snow flurries or even the first measurable snowfall of 2020-2021 for our region-with the exception of the mountains, where that has already taken place-as temperatures drops. Also, don’t forget - Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend so we gain an extra hour of sleep tonight into Sunday. Rain returns by Midday Sunday before we run into another stretch of dry weather for our first week of November.

Halloween Night: Mainly clear to start before clouds slide in late. Low: 40

Sunday: Becoming mostly cloudy and windy with rain showers arriving in the afternoon. Temps tumble as this takes place, with some windy conditions as well. High: 52

Sunday Night: Mainly cloudy with temps dropping like a stone. Light measurable snow is possible in spots, especially the mountains. Low: 28

Monday: Clouds early give way to sunshine with temps well below average and still breezy. High: 43

Tuesday: Quite chilly to start with mostly sunny skies continuing and diminishing winds. High: 50