Advertisement

Offense Clicks, Defense Dominates as WVU Upsets No. 16 Kansas State 37-10

Mountaineers record highest-ranked win in Neal Brown era to improve to 4-2 overall
WVU football
WVU football(wdtv)
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (AP) - Jarret Doege threw two touchdown passes, Dylan Tonkery returned an interception for a score and West Virginia beat No. 16 Kansas State 37-10 on Saturday.

Leddie Brown rushed for 102 yards and a score as the Mountaineers (4-2, 3-2 Big 12) knocked the Wildcats from their solo perch atop the league standings.

Kansas State freshman Will Howard was intercepted three times and the Wildcats (4-2, 4-1) went scoreless after halftime to see their four-game winning streak snapped.

The Big 12′s top defense held Kansas State to 225 total yards, including 73 after halftime.

Howard’s short pass went through the hands of wide receiver Chabastin Taylor. Tonkery grabbed the carom and went 18 yards for a touchdown to put West Virginia ahead 34-10 midway through the third quarter.

Casey Legg’s 45-yard field goal for the Mountaineers early in the fourth handed Kansas State its largest deficit of the season.

Howard managed a 35-yard touchdown throw just before halftime but was given little room to do anything else against West Virginia’s swarming defense.

Brown scored on a 9-yard run in the second quarter and went over 100 rushing yards for the fourth time this season. West Virginia sophomore Bryce Ford-Wheaton caught three passes for 104 yards, marking the first 100-yard effort of his career.

Doege finished 22 of 34 for 301 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kansas State: The Wildcats had been able to overcome inefficiencies and miscues in previous games. Not this time. Howard finished 19 of 37 for 184 yards. Kansas State was limited to 41 yards on the ground.

West Virginia: In a game when most everything went right, the Mountaineers gained yards in chunks and got third-down conversions for a change, and dropped passes weren’t an issue this time.

UP NEXT

Kansas State hosts No. 6 Oklahoma State next Saturday. The teams have split their last six meetings.

West Virginia plays at Texas. The Mountaineers have won on their last two trips to Austin, Texas.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Week 9 of the 5th Quarter

Updated: 17 hours ago
Check out highlights from week 9 of the high school football season

Sports

Bridges ready to make impact in freshman season

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:59 AM EDT

Sports

King of Swag: University’s TT Brooks

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:53 AM EDT
Premier Bank Player of the Week

Sports

Preston shuts out BU, 34-0

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:50 AM EDT

Latest News

Sports

Preston zips Buckhannon-Upshur, 34-0

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:33 AM EDT
Gibbs scored 3 touchdowns

Sports

Fairmont Senior heading to states with 2-1 OT win over Oak Glen

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:24 AM EDT
Adaline Cinalli scored the golden goal

Sports

WVU Men’s Basketball tabbed third in Big 12 preseason poll

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 2:10 PM EDT
Baylor picked to win conference

Sports

Lincoln downs PikeView in Glenville

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:23 AM EDT

Sports

Lincoln downs PikeView in Wednesday night showdown, 40-26

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:42 PM EDT
Cougars will play 3 games in 8 days

Sports

University advances to Region final with 1-0 victory over B-U

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:15 PM EDT
Riley Nett scored the games sole goal