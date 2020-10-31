Advertisement

Week 9 of the 5th Quarter

Check out highlights from week 9 of the high school football season
Week9
Week9(wdtv)
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 1:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Week 9 of the high school football season is in the books. Check out highlights from this week’s action on the gridiron below.

Herbert Hoover at Doddridge County

Steubenville Catholic (OH) at Trinity

Philip Barbour at Lincoln

Clay County at Grafton

Huntington at Bridgeport

University at Morgantown

Lewis County at East Fairmont

Fairmont Senior at Elkins

Robert C. Byrd at North Marion

Calhoun County at South Harrison

Gilmer County at Ritchie County

Buckhannon-Upshur at Preston

PikeView at Lincoln

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Bridges ready to make impact in freshman season

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:59 AM EDT

Sports

King of Swag: University’s TT Brooks

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:53 AM EDT
Premier Bank Player of the Week

Sports

Preston shuts out BU, 34-0

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:50 AM EDT

Sports

Preston zips Buckhannon-Upshur, 34-0

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:33 AM EDT
Gibbs scored 3 touchdowns

Latest News

Sports

Fairmont Senior heading to states with 2-1 OT win over Oak Glen

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:24 AM EDT
Adaline Cinalli scored the golden goal

Sports

WVU Men’s Basketball tabbed third in Big 12 preseason poll

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 2:10 PM EDT
Baylor picked to win conference

Sports

Lincoln downs PikeView in Glenville

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:23 AM EDT

Sports

Lincoln downs PikeView in Wednesday night showdown, 40-26

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:42 PM EDT
Cougars will play 3 games in 8 days

Sports

University advances to Region final with 1-0 victory over B-U

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:15 PM EDT
Riley Nett scored the games sole goal

Sports

Bridgeport defeats B-U 5-0 to claim the AAA Region I, Section 2 title

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:04 PM EDT
Gabby Reep scored three goals