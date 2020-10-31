WVDE: Counties remain green, Upshur shoots to Orange

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Education has released a new color coded map for the week of October 31st.

The following is a by-color breakdown of area counties.

Red:

Orange: Upshur

Gold:

Yellow: Barbour, Ritchie, Webster

Green: Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, Randolph, Taylor

This week’s WVDE map looks very similar to last week. However, Upshur has shot from green to orange, meaning remote learning will be instituted and sports are cancelled for the week. Lewis County returned to green after having been yellow for a week. Barbour slips from green and Webster jumps from gold to join Ritchie in the yellow category this week.

Upshur County will be the only county with limited athletics and mandatory remote learning in our area this week.

Mingo is the only county in red in the state this week.

The next map is expected to be released at 5 p.m. next Saturday.

