American Legion Ladies Auxiliary holds drive-thru Trick or Treat

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Halloween may be different this year due to COVID-19, but that didn’t stop one local organization from handing out treats.

The American Legion Post 174, Ladies Auxiliary held a drive through trick or treat this afternoon outside the legion.

Families were able to stay in their car, and children were able to collect their candy by rolling down their windows.

The ladies said this is one of their favorite events every year because they love giving back to children in the community.

The ladies plan to hold another event for children during the Christmas season.

