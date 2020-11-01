DHHR: 423 new coronavirus cases, 0 deaths Sunday

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - According to reporting by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there were no deaths reported in connection with COVID-19 Sunday.

This means the total number of deaths in the state remains at 457.

The DHHR reported 423 new cases today bringing the total number of active cases to 5,415 and the current number of known infections to 24,883.

Below is a by-county breakdown of the numbers:

Barbour (187), Berkeley (1,692), Boone (408), Braxton (73), Brooke (249), Cabell (1,548), Calhoun (36), Clay (65), Doddridge (72), Fayette (796), Gilmer (65), Grant (199), Greenbrier (217), Hampshire (144), Hancock (242), Hardy (108), Harrison (682), Jackson (411), Jefferson (626), Kanawha (3,828), Lewis (110), Lincoln (263), Logan (801), Marion (419), Marshall (420), Mason (182), McDowell (131), Mercer (803), Mineral (244), Mingo (654), Monongalia (2,363), Monroe (266), Morgan (157), Nicholas (191), Ohio (638), Pendleton (79), Pleasants (34), Pocahontas (73), Preston (225), Putnam (981), Raleigh (866), Randolph (429), Ritchie (53), Roane (116), Summers (140), Taylor (172), Tucker (67), Tyler (55), Upshur (277), Wayne (626), Webster (36), Wetzel (229), Wirt (56), Wood (720), Wyoming (359).

Free testing is offered in our area today at:

Upshur County, November 1, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Buckhannon Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

