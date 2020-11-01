Advertisement

Fairmont Senior Girls Capture State Crown, Boys End 2020 as Runner-Up

Falkenstein and Zuchelli win individual titles for the Polar Bears
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONA, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior girls cross country won the 2020 state championship, while the Polar Bears boys finished as runner-up.

The Polar Bear girls captured the title with 59 points. Lydia Falkenstein paced the field winning the individual crown with a time of 19:21. East Fairmont’s Erykah Christopher clocked in third at 20:06. Philip Barbour’s Audrey Williams was fourth at 20:22.

On the boys side, Fairmont Senior’s Logan Zuchelli paced the field with at time of 15:57 to win the individual title. His teammate Tyler Hayes broke the tape at 16:41 to finish fourth. Elkins' Charlie Smoak finished fifth at 16:55.

The Polar Bears are the 2020 state runner-up with 59 points.

