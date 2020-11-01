Advertisement

Jordan Darensbourg’s Sunday Night Forecast | November 1st, 2020

By Jordan Darensbourg
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight will be a rather interesting occasion, especially if the mountain counties serve as your place of residence, as a Winter Weather Advisory and a Wind Advisory are in effect through tomorrow with snow showers as well as gusty winds between 25-35mph or greater. However, after that, we’ll be mainly sunny and warming up Monday afternoon. Here’s a full breakdown:

Sunday Night: Mainly cloudy and quite chilly, also windy with a few light snow showers in the mountains possible. Low: 27

Monday: Clouds and a few residual flurries early give way to sunshine late. Getting a bit on the windy side too. High: 42

Monday Night: Mostly clear but cold and still windy. Low: 30

Tuesday: Mainly sunny and slightly milder with diminishing winds. High: 53

Wednesday: Mainly sunny and warming up as well! High: 64

