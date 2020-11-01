Joseph Carmen “Jo-Jo” Tomaro Jr., 75, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, at United Hospital Center, following an extended illness.He was born in Clarksburg, WV, on May 12, 1945, a son of the late Joseph Carmen and Mary Rogers Tomaro.He was married on October 25, 1992 to his loving wife of 28 years, Sandy Barnes Tomaro, who resides at their home in Clarksburg.Also surviving are two sons, Jason Tomaro and wife Jamie of Lost Creek, and Christopher Ward and wife Jennifer of Clarksburg; two daughters, Kimberly Jo Tomaro of Clarksburg, and Melissa Ward Hickman and husband Eric of Beverly, WV. He was grandfather to eight grandchildren, Johnna, Tyra, Jarrod, Madalyn, Jason Jr., Carmen, Antonia, Emily and one great grandson, Ethan. He is also survived by one sister, Barbara Tiano of Clarksburg; as well as several nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, Jo-Jo was preceded in death by his son, Anthony Ward and brother, Carmen Anthony “Tony” and wife Elizabeth Ann Tomaro; and brothers-in-law, William “Bill” Tiano, Terry Barnes, Ricky A. Barnes and Gary D. Barnes.Jo-Jo was a 1964 graduate of Washington Irving High School and was a Superintendent for MEC Construction. He formerly was a night club owner and concert promoter. He also worked as a contractor and was the proprietor of food and beverage at Bridgeport Country Club for several years.Jo-Jo was a great husband, loving father, and a wonderful friend¬ to many. He never met a stranger and was loved by all. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. There will be a Prayer Vigil at 7:30 p.m. to conclude the visitation.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 126 East Pike Street, Clarksburg, WV, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Casey Mahone and Father Akila Rodrigo as concelebrants.Interment will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be expressed at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

