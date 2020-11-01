Advertisement

Last Hometown Market of the season held in Fairmont Saturday

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Main Street Fairmont held their final hometown market of the season.

Over the summer, Fairmont held three Hometown Markets. Unlike a typical farmer’s market, the city didn’t just have fruits and vegetables.

Director of Main Street Fairmont, Tim Liebrecht, said this event allowed local artisans to share their creations with the public.

He added that during the pandemic, it’s nice to hold events for the community.

“Our mission is to create a more prosperous active and beautiful downtown, and these hometown events are a big part of that,” he said.

Liebrecht added they plan to hold more events in the future to give back to the community.

