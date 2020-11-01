Linda Vernon Hall, 63, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, with her husband and daughter by her side.She was born in Anchorage, Alaska, on April 14, 1957, a daughter of the late James H. and Ruth E. Dillaman Vernon.Linda was married on July 3, 1976, to Jeffery Burl Hall, who resides at their home in Bridgeport.Also surviving are her daughter, Jennifer Brooke Shiflet of Bridgeport; three grandchildren, Aubrey Jayne Shiflet, Carter Glen Shiflet and Griffin Turner Shiflet; her brother, Michael Vernon and his wife May Jo of Missouri; her sister, Jean Johnson of Charleston, WV; her father-in-law, Burl B. Hall of Clarksburg; several sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins.Linda was a graduate of Bridgeport High School Class of 1975. She worked in retail at her father’s business, Kyle and Company, and was co-owner with her husband of Key West Cartage Limited. Linda will be joining many of her beloved pets that were like family members. She loved to fish and camp. Years of her life were spent hiking with either her best friend, Becky, or her husband. Above all she loved cheering on her grandchildren at all of their sports activities.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Quint Pitts presiding.Following the service cremation services will be held.Inurnment will be in the Shinnston Memorial Park.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

