Morgantown Girls, University Boys Capture State Titles

Edwards and Riggs win individual crowns
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONA, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown girls and University boys took home state championships Saturday in Ona.

The Mohigan girls won the state title with 35 points, while the Hawk girls team finished as runner-up with 69 points. Morgantown’s Irene Riggs was the individual winner pacing the field at 17:59. Her teammate Lea Hatcher finished in second at 18:28. University’s Caroline Kirby broke the tape fourth at 19:07.

The University boys claimed the state crown with 47 points. The runner-up was Morgantown with 74. Josh Edwards won back-to-back individual championships finishing first at 15:25. His teammate Rock DeVincent was right behind in second at 16:15. Quinn Jacquez ended up in fourth at 16:24.

