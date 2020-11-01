Patricia Anne Westfall Kiddy, 82, of Clarksburg, WV passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.She was born on February 9, 1938 in Clarksburg, WV a daughter of the late Ellis “Monk” and Evelyn Hooper Westfall.Patricia married William “Jim” James Kiddy, who preceded her in death on December 31, 2014.Mrs. Kiddy is survived by three sons, Michael Kiddy and wife Mary, Mark Kiddy and wife Barbara, and Craig Kiddy all of Clarksburg; one daughter, Susan Miles and husband Randy of Louisiana; six grandchildren, Jason Miles, Laken Webb and husband Jeffrey, Cole Kiddy, Cameron Kiddy, Andrew Barberio, and Christian Barberio; one great-grandson, Caydin Miles; and one brother, Jimmy Westfall.Patricia was a devout Jehovah’s Witness. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be missed dearly by her family.Following Patricia’s wishes, she will be cremated.A private graveside service will take place at the Greenlawn Memorial Park.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.AmosCarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

