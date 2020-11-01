Advertisement

Patricia Anne Westfall Kiddy

Patricia Anne Westfall Kiddy
Patricia Anne Westfall Kiddy(Picasa | Patricia Anne Westfall Kiddy)
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Patricia Anne Westfall Kiddy, 82, of Clarksburg, WV passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.She was born on February 9, 1938 in Clarksburg, WV a daughter of the late Ellis “Monk” and Evelyn Hooper Westfall.Patricia married William “Jim” James Kiddy, who preceded her in death on December 31, 2014.Mrs. Kiddy is survived by three sons, Michael Kiddy and wife Mary, Mark Kiddy and wife Barbara, and Craig Kiddy all of Clarksburg; one daughter, Susan Miles and husband Randy of Louisiana; six grandchildren, Jason Miles, Laken Webb and husband Jeffrey, Cole Kiddy, Cameron Kiddy, Andrew Barberio, and Christian Barberio; one great-grandson, Caydin Miles; and one brother, Jimmy Westfall.Patricia was a devout Jehovah’s Witness. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be missed dearly by her family.Following Patricia’s wishes, she will be cremated.A private graveside service will take place at the Greenlawn Memorial Park.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.AmosCarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Funerals

Joseph Carmen “Jo-Jo” Tomaro Jr.

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Joseph Carmen “Jo-Jo” Tomaro Jr.

Funerals

Reverend Father Patsy Joseph “Pat” Wash

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Reverend Father Patsy Joseph “Pat” Wash

Funerals

Linda Vernon Hall

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Linda Vernon Hall

Funerals

Jo Anne Chaney Lindsay

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:38 PM EDT
Jo Anne Chaney Lindsay

Latest News

Funerals

Carol Sue Roach

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT
Carol Sue Roach

Funerals

John (Bud) Morgan, Jr

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:30 PM EDT
John (Bud) Morgan, Jr

Funerals

Gerty Mae Pudder

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:10 AM EDT
Gerty Mae Pudder

Funerals

Ira Lawrence “Larry” Shreves, Jr.

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:07 AM EDT
Ira Lawrence “Larry” Shreves, Jr.

Funerals

James “Jim” Bernard Bohan

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:04 AM EDT
James “Jim” Bernard Bohan

Funerals

Doris Evelyn Cantrall

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:15 AM EDT
Doris Evelyn Cantrell