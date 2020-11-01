Progressive Young Women’s Association stuff stockings for veterans at Clarksburg Veteran Nursing Home

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Every year the Progressive Young Women’s Association collects stockings to hand out to veterans at the nursing home in Clarksburg.

This year the association was collecting toiletry items, American flag hats, and adult activity books to fill the stockings.

Adult advisor Betty Felts said that this event has grown since the group started it a few years ago.

“We started four years ago. The girls were Girl Scouts when we started, and they originally started going to the VA nursing home to decorate their doors for Christmas,” she said.

Felts added November 1, at the Uptown Event Center in Clarksburg. The women will be holding a drive-thru Soup Bean dinner as their last fundraiser for the stockings.

The cost of the dinner is five dollars or a donation of items that equal five dollars.

Felts said they update their Facebook page daily with what they still need for the stockings.

