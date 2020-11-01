Advertisement

Progressive Young Women’s Association stuff stockings for veterans at Clarksburg Veteran Nursing Home

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Every year the Progressive Young Women’s Association collects stockings to hand out to veterans at the nursing home in Clarksburg.

This year the association was collecting toiletry items, American flag hats, and adult activity books to fill the stockings.

Adult advisor Betty Felts said that this event has grown since the group started it a few years ago.

“We started four years ago. The girls were Girl Scouts when we started, and they originally started going to the VA nursing home to decorate their doors for Christmas,” she said.

Felts added November 1, at the Uptown Event Center in Clarksburg. The women will be holding a drive-thru Soup Bean dinner as their last fundraiser for the stockings.

The cost of the dinner is five dollars or a donation of items that equal five dollars.

Felts said they update their Facebook page daily with what they still need for the stockings.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

American Legion Ladies Auxiliary holds drive-thru Trick or Treat

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Halloween may be different this year due to COVID-19, but that didn’t stop one local organization from handing out treats.

News

Last Hometown Market of the season held in Fairmont Saturday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Main Street Fairmont held their final hometown market of the season.

News

WVU Upsets No. 16 Kansas State, 37-10

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Class AA Cross Country State Championships

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

West Virginia voters have heavy slate of choices Tuesday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
West Virginia voters have a packed ballot to ponder in Tuesday’s election.

News

WVDE: Counties remain green, Upshur shoots to Orange

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
This week’s WVDE map looks very similar to last week. However, Upshur has shot from green to orange.

News

DHHR reports 470 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths Saturday

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 24,460 and 457 total deaths.

News

Women make history on WV congressional ballot

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Josh Croup
For the first time, all four of West Virginia's Democratic candidates for Congress are women.

News

Robert C. Byrd at North Marion Huskies

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 1:38 AM EDT

News

Lewis County at East Fairmont

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:56 AM EDT