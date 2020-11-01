Ritchie Boys Win Third Straight Title, Doddridge County Girls Finish Runner-Up

ONA, W.Va (WDTV) - For the third year in a row, Ritchie County boys cross country has reigned supreme.

The Rebels totaled 41 points to take home the state championship. Senior Brady Layman paced the RCHS finishing eighth overall at 17:47.

The Doddridge County boys finished as the state runner-up with 50 points. Senior Carter Lipscomb defended his state crown topping the field by over a minute and a half with a time of 15:57.

On the girls side, Trinity’s Jenna Barnett placed fourth at 21:07. Doddridge County finished as runner-up with 92 points. Lexi Lamb paced the Bulldogs finishing ninth overall at 21:23.

