Vehicle accident on Alderson Broaddus campus leaves two dead, five injured

Source: MGN online
Source: MGN online(KGNS)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning has left two dead and five injured near the Alderson Broaddus University campus.

According to a release by ABU staff, there were seven people in the vehicle. One current student and one former ABU student died in the accident, three of the five people taken to a hospital with injuries are students as well.

Staff say they are assisting the Philippi Police Department and West Virginia State Police with the investigation.

