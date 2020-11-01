Vehicle accident on Alderson Broaddus campus leaves two dead, five injured

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning has left two dead and five injured near the Alderson Broaddus University campus.

According to a release by ABU staff, there were seven people in the vehicle. One current student and one former ABU student died in the accident, three of the five people taken to a hospital with injuries are students as well.

Our entire campus community grieves this loss, and we extend our deepest condolences to the families and hold them in our prayers. We are praying for full and complete recoveries for all who sustained injuries and welcome prayers on behalf of these individuals.

Staff say they are assisting the Philippi Police Department and West Virginia State Police with the investigation.

Out of respect and concern for the privacy of our students and their families, we cannot release any further information at this time. We ask that you please respect their privacy. The University will share additional information as it becomes available.

