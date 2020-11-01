Vehicle accident on Alderson Broaddus campus leaves two dead, five injured
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning has left two dead and five injured near the Alderson Broaddus University campus.
According to a release by ABU staff, there were seven people in the vehicle. One current student and one former ABU student died in the accident, three of the five people taken to a hospital with injuries are students as well.
Staff say they are assisting the Philippi Police Department and West Virginia State Police with the investigation.
