Charleston sees noticeable spike in homelessness

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There is a significant uptick in the homeless population in Charleston and the COVID-19 pandemic is considered a factor.

Traci Strickland is the executive director of the Kanawha Valley Collective, which is an agency that finds resources for homeless people based on their needs.

“It’s not that a lot of people are coming here, it’s that a lot of new people are falling into our services,” said Strickland. “In September we had 19 people present to a Charleston shelter and they were presenting for the first time.”

Strickland said 19 in a month is extremely high and she expects October’s final numbers of new homeless individuals to be high too. Normally only two to five people are entered into the system a month.

“I don’t remember a time where we have had like seven brand new people a month,” said Strickland.

WSAZ met a man named John who lived in Kanawha City, but now he sleeps outside.

“It’s been about nine months now,” John said. “It makes me feel unworthy and unwanted because it is going to get chilly.”

Because of COVID-19, he said it is harder to get into shelters.

In a statement Mayor Amy Goodwin said “Lost jobs, cut wages, increased childcare, and medical costs and so many other things are leading to the uptick.”

Mayor Amy Goodwin also said Charleston Police are working to address increased petty crimes which Lt. Tony Hazelett with CPD says is possibly connected to the increased homelessness.

Lt. Hazelett said police across the department are targeting petty crimes through an initiative.

“As far down as Memorial and Division where they were breaking into cars, and all the way up to Kanawha City,” said Hazelett.

In a statement Mayor Goodwin, says in part-- “We will continue to to search for property and work to eliminate crimes involving theft.”

Strickland says this spike in homelessness should be a red flag for everyone.

“I can’t imagine it is not going to start having a larger affect on communities,” said Strickland. “It has never been anywhere near 19 brand new people.”

As rent, utilities, food, and more are needed to make ends meet, Strickland said the hotline for people looking to find out where to get food and other resources hit a record high since the pandemic.

“So I mean the fact that we are seeing an increase into individuals in our system and an increase in individuals needing assistance statewide is actually a bit frightening,” said Strickland.

She said even though evictions for not paying bills during COVID-19 are halted, it only helps short term as bills pile up, and landlords still expect a check.

“This is not a social service agency problem. This is a community problem, a state problem, it’s a people problem,” said Strickland.

“I just want a place to live so I can visit my grandbabies and everything,” said John. “That is what is important to me.”

Strickland said once people experience homelessness for the first time, they are more likely to fall back into the system.

