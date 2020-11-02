Advertisement

County Clerks prepare as early Voting records are shattered in West Virginia

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NORTH CENTRAL WEST VIRGINIA, W.Va (WDTV) - We are closing in on the final hours until election day.

With West Virginia shattering early voting records, Lewis County Clerk Cindy Rowan says that between absentee ballots and early voting, 30% of the votes are already cast.

"When you add election day on top of that, I’m assuming we’re going to have a very good turn out,” said Rowan.

Marion County is setting a record by doubling their ballots before election day.

"Our total for early voting is 10,109 voters. Usually we have five or six thousand by the end of all of it,” said Marion County Clerk Julie Kincaid.

Kincaid is Marion County’s first new clerk in 39 years and has many eyes on her.

"Unfortunately I’m in the spotlight.” Kincaid assures voters that she has the experience, “I’ve been involved elections for 13 years, I’ve done this type of work for 13 years so thankfully I didn’t have to just jump in not knowing how it all worked.”

Rowan says that she’s ready.

“We’ve gotten everything COVID-wise, all the PPEs that they could possibly need. We have trained as best we can to prepare them for the day,” said Rowan.

“We’ve already done this, like we don’t have to re-invent anything. We’ve already done them so we’re just applying everything we learned from the primary to this election and hoping it’ll turn out just as smooth,” continued Kincaid.

Polling times are from 6:30 am to 7:30 pm.

