Four Local High School Football Games Canceled in Week 10

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Four local high school football games and 22 across the state will not be played this week as a result of Saturday’s DHHR color-coded map release.

Upshur County is orange. Braxton and Tyler counties are gold. Wetzel, Ritchie, Barbour and Webster Counties are yellow.

The canceled games and rescheduled games are listed below.

Canceled games

Bridgeport at Musselman

Spring Mills at Morgantown

Elkins at Buckhannon-Upshur

St. Marys at Tyler Consolidated

Rescheduled games

Lincoln at Herbert Hoover - Tuesday 7 p.m.

Trinity at Wahama - Friday 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Morgantown - Friday 7 p.m.

