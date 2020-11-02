Four Local High School Football Games Canceled in Week 10
22 games will not be played across the state this week
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Four local high school football games and 22 across the state will not be played this week as a result of Saturday’s DHHR color-coded map release.
Upshur County is orange. Braxton and Tyler counties are gold. Wetzel, Ritchie, Barbour and Webster Counties are yellow.
The canceled games and rescheduled games are listed below.
Canceled games
Bridgeport at Musselman
Spring Mills at Morgantown
Elkins at Buckhannon-Upshur
St. Marys at Tyler Consolidated
Rescheduled games
Lincoln at Herbert Hoover - Tuesday 7 p.m.
Trinity at Wahama - Friday 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Morgantown - Friday 7 p.m.
