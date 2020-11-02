Health officials report 352 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 352 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Monday.

It brings the total count to 25,235.

DHHR officials also reported one additional COVID-19 related death in the state Monday bringing the death count to 458.

The patient was a 71-year old female from Grant County.

“We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the family and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 5,557 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 254 patients are currently hospitalized. 84 patients are in ICU, and 33 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (188), Berkeley (1,709), Boone (415), Braxton (76), Brooke (253), Cabell (1,559), Calhoun (36), Clay (65), Doddridge (72), Fayette (799), Gilmer (65), Grant (200), Greenbrier (215), Hampshire (146), Hancock (244), Hardy (109), Harrison (688), Jackson (420), Jefferson (634), Kanawha (3,894), Lewis (115), Lincoln (268), Logan (805), Marion (425), Marshall (451), Mason (183), McDowell (132), Mercer (816), Mineral (250), Mingo (669), Monongalia (2,378), Monroe (267), Morgan (161), Nicholas (193), Ohio (649), Pendleton (79), Pleasants (36), Pocahontas (73), Preston (227), Putnam (1,001), Raleigh (880), Randolph (431), Ritchie (56), Roane (115), Summers (142), Taylor (174), Tucker (67), Tyler (58), Upshur (279), Wayne (630), Webster (38), Wetzel (232), Wirt (56), Wood (748), Wyoming (364).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Braxton, Cabell, Doddridge, Fayette, Hampshire, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mineral, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Ohio, Ritchie, Roane, Taylor, Tyler, Upshur, Wayne, Wetzel, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley/Morgan Counties, November 2, 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N., Hedgesville, WV AND 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Musselman High School, 126 Excellence Way, Inwood, WV AND 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Spring Mills High School, 409 Campus Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Braxton County, November 2, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WV National Guard Armory, 1072 State Street, Gassaway, WV AND 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Burnsville Volunteer Fire Department, 237A Kanawha Avenue, Burnsville, WV

Cabell County, November 2, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Doddridge County, November 2, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center, West Union Location, 190 Marie Street, West Union, WV

Fayette County, November 2, 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mt. Hope, WV

Hampshire County, November 2, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Slanesville Ruritan, 6458 Bloomery Pike, Augusta, WV

Harrison County, November 2, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison County Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; call 304-623-9308)

Jackson County, November 2, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 South Church Street, Ripley, WV AND 7:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Sandyville Senior Center, 29 Gilmore Drive, Sandyville, WV AND 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Ravenswood Senior Center, 511 Washington Street, Ravenswood, WV

Jefferson County, November 2, 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Page Jackson Elementary School, 370 Page-Jackson School Road, Charles Town, WV AND 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University, 301 N. King Street, Shepherdstown, WV AND 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Sam Michaels Park, 235 Sam Michael’s Lane, Harpers Ferry, WV

Kanawha County, November 2, 12:30 PM – 4:30 PM, Kingdom Life Church, 405 First Avenue South, Nitro, WV (flu shots available)

Lincoln County, November 2, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (Walk-in testing)

Logan County, November 2, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Man Fire Department, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV AND 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Cora Volunteer Fire Department, 28 Aldrich Branch Road, Logan, WV

Marshall County, November 2, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Fairgrounds, 714 Myrtle Avenue, Moundsville, WV, *enter from 12th Street AND 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Limestone Volunteer Fire Department, 216 US Route 250, Moundsville, WV AND 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Sandhill Elementary School, 169 Sandhill Road, Dallas, WV

Mineral County, November 2, 1:00 PM– 5:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O Staggers Dr, Keyser, WV AND 2:00 PM– 6:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Route 28, Fort Ashby, WV AND 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County Airport, 165 Terminal Loop, Wiley Ford, WV

Mingo County, November 2, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Williamson Health & Wellness, 173 East 2nd Avenue, Williamson, WV (under the tent) AND 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Delorme Bible Church, 1876 Route 49, Edgarton, WV AND 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Beach Creek Volunteer Fire Department, 4198 Beach Creek, Matewan, WV AND 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department, 1 Firefighter Lane, Williamson, WV

Monroe County, November 2, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Monroe County Health Department, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV

Morgan County, November 2, 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County, November 2, 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV AND 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, West Liberty Volunteer Fire Department, 1333 Van Meter Way, West Liberty, WV AND 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Department, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Ritchie County, November 2, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Roane County, November 2, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Roane County Family Health Care, 146 Williams Drive, Spencer, WV (flu shots offered)

Taylor County, November 2, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Tyler County, November 2, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Avenue, Sistersville, WV AND 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 S. 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV AND 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Tyler County Senior Center, 504 Cherry Street, Middlebourne, WV

Upshur County, November 2, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Hodgesville Elementary School, 918 Teter Road, Buckhannon, WV AND 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Buckhannon Upshur High School, 270 BU Way, Buckhannon, WV AND 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Banks District Volunteer Fire Department, 206 Rock Cave Road, Rock Cave, WV

AND 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Prichard Volunteer Fire Department, 1255 Round Bottom Road, Prichard, WV AND 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine Street, Kenova, WV Wayne County, November 2, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV, Pre-registration: wv.getmycovidresult.com 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Prichard Volunteer Fire Department, 1255 Round Bottom Road, Prichard, WV2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine Street, Kenova, WV

Wetzel County, November 2, 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Wetzel County 4H Grounds, 1821 Mountaineer Drive, New Martinsville, WV AND 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Hundred High School, 3490 Horney Highway, Hundred, WV AND 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Valley High School, 4 Lumber Jack Lane, Pine Grove, WV

Wood County, November 2, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Church of Christ Latter Day Saints, 2515 Capital Drive, Parkersburg, WV AND 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Parking Lot by Blennerhassett Hotel, 315 Market Street, Parkersburg, WV AND 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, South Parkersburg Baptist Church, 1655 Blizzard Drive, Parkersburg, WV

Wyoming County, November 2, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV AND 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Herndon Consolidated School, Route 10, Bud, WV AND 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Huff Consolidated Schools, 374 Lizard Creek Road, Hanover, WV

