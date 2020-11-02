Advertisement

Joseph Williams' Morning Forecast | November 2, 2020

Frigid Cold is Dominating This Morning, But Will We Heat Up? And What About Those Flurries and Winds?
By Joseph Williams
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:31 AM EST
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Snow has fallen in parts of our region for this morning, including in Clarksburg, and it’s also windy today. These snow flurries and breezy winds are the product of a cold front sweeping into NCWV yesterday. Now these flurries will clear out before the afternoon, meaning our Winter Weather Advisory for the eastern half of NCWV will end by the late-morning hours. However, the mountain counties in NCWV will still have to contend with a wind advisory until early-afternoon because of gusty winds, so be careful with those winds and keep loose objects tightened down. Some of these breezy winds will also make today’s highs, which will be in the low-40s, feel very cool, so make sure to wear plenty of heavy clothing today. For tomorrow, we’ll be in much better shape, with highs pushing into the low-50s and mostly sunny skies. Throughout the week, we’ll continue warming up as well. So, you just need to hold on until Wednesday to start seeing those nicer temperatures.

Today: After a freezing-cold morning, with snow falling parts of NCWV, we’ll have a breezy afternoon, with gusts in the 20s-mph-range. Highs will be in the low-40s, which means it will feel very cool out today. Definitely bundle, and be careful with those wind gusts. High: 42.

Tonight: It’s going to be much calmer tonight, and skies will also be mostly clear. The only thing you’ll need to worry about are the cold temperatures. Low: 30.

Tuesday: We’ll be warmer tomorrow than today, with highs in the low-50s. Skies will also be sunny, which will make the day feel even better. High: 52.

Wednesday: We’ll warm up even more, right into temperatures seen in late-October. Combined with sunny skies, it’s going to be a fantastic hump day. High: 64.

