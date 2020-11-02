Kathleen McCoy

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 86 of Jumbo, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 1, 2020 following a battle with cancer. She attended the Jumbo Community Church, loved singing in church and serving the Lord. She owned and operated McCoy’s Store, had worked at Webster County Memorial Hospital and for Cutlip’s Store but what she was most noted for was her faith in God and love for family. She was a seamstress, enjoyed gardening, spending time with family and her grandbabies. She was preceded in death by her husband Worlie McCoy; parents Roy and Ivia Brooks Cogar; sisters Marlene Brady and Gerldine Hamrick; and brother Ancil Cogar. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters Donnie Holcomb and Connie (Lonnie) Casto; son Rodney McCoy; grandchildren Travis Holcomb, Shanna (Richard) Demastes, and April Tanner; great-grandchildren Rayevyn Holcomb, Kya McCoy, David Kramer, Jordan, Izzy, Lacey, and Jasmine McCoy, Haley and Jenna Tanner, Damian, Devan, Kaylee Joe McCartney; Kiara and Walker Bush; several nieces and nephews; and many extended family and friends to mourn her passing. Friends may join the family for visitation on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Funeral Home with Pastor David Chapman officiating. Interment will follow in McCoy Cemetery, Jumbo. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the McCoy family.

