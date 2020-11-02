Mary “Aldene” (Gump) Davidson

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -, age 84 of Benny Bryan Blvd., Grafton, WV passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV. She was born September 8, 1936 in Brave, PA the daughter of the late Bert and Zella Gump. She is survived by one niece, Shaundra Bissett and husband, Richard of Morgantown; one nephew, Tom Davidson and wife, Rose of Clarkville, PA; several cousins and also by her faithful dog, “Sammie”. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband of 51 years, Rev. Sherman G. Davidson whom she married November 12, 1961 and her daughter, Pamela Sue Davidson. Aldene graduated from the Waynesburg High School with the Class of 1954.She joined the Wadestown, WV Golden Globe Rebekah Lodge #229 in 1967 serving as officer and district deputy. She was a beloved wife and mother and assisted her husband in various jobs at various churches Sherman pastored. She was a member or the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 11:00-1:00 p.m. the time of the funeral with Pastor Judy Flynn officiating. Interment will follow at the Mt. Pleasant Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family wishes contributions be made to the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Fund in care of John Goodwin 3072 Eby Road, Thornton, WV 26440.

