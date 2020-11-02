Monday Evening Forecast | November 2nd 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our November has been off to a numbingly cold start! No, these temperatures are not typical for early November - although, for late November, they would be a little more appropriate. If this cold was a shock to you, don’t worry! We have a week of splendid sunshine and very few times of cloud cover on the way. This, paired with a ridge setting up South of us will allow our temperatures to really warm up towards the end of the week.

Tuesday (Election Day) : Another cold morning start with limited frost thanks to breezy, blustery winds. Winds will continue to calm throughout the day as bright sunshine takes over. High: 54

Wednesday: Strong sunshine and dry weather dominate the region once again with temperatures warming above seasonable marks for our lowland areas. High: 66

Thursday: Adding a little more cloud cover to the mix but keeping the weather dry and the temperatures pleasant. High: 66