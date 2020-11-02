Pink water sparks concern over Fairview water quality

FAIRVIEW, W.Va (WDTV) - When a Fairview man turned on his shower over the weekend, he noticed that the water was pink.

“So I get in, the water is clear, start showering, go to wash my hair or whatever and I just happen to turn around and put my head down to wash the soap out and I notice pinkness. I thought I had a cut on my body," said Caleb Hartley.

Hot pink water, believed by Hartley to be caused by an increased amount of potassium permanganate, that is what Hartley dealt with in his water lines on Friday, just hours after a water outage hit Fairview.

“Whenever I left for work the day before we had water, but somewhere along those lines, poof the water is gone,” Hartley said.

Mayor Brian Shuck said that it was a series of failures that led to that outage.

“Over the weekend and the end of last week we had multiple leaks that our water department guys had to fix. In the middle of fixing those leaks, we had an electrical issue at one of our well pumps which led our tanks to be drained so, that led people to have either no water or low pressure,” said Mayor Shuck.

Fairview residents say that water issues are constant in the town due to its aging infrastructure.

Hartley, who has his own water filtration system in his house, has to change his six month filters every 90 days.

It could be looking up, Mayor Shuck says that they are making progress on a contract to buy water directly from Fairmont, but until that is completed residents will still face these challenges.

“We are going to have issues like brown water, low pressure, no water from time-to-time. They just, can be assured that we do everything we can to correct those issues as soon as possible,” continued Mayor Shuck.

Residents in Fairview recommend that if you live there, make sure you keep a supply of bottled water.

