Soccer State Tournament Schedule Set to Begin Friday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVSSAC has announced the state soccer tournament schedule and pairings, which will begin Friday in Beckley at the YMCA Youth Sports Complex.

The semifinals will take place on Friday and the championships will be played on Saturday. Listed below is the schedule.

Boys Class AAA:

No. 1 George Washington vs. No. 4 Jefferson – 9 a.m. Friday

No. 2 Cabell Midland vs. No. 3 University – Noon Friday

Championship – 10 a.m. Saturday

Girls Class AAA:

No. 1 Parkersburg South vs. No. 4 Jefferson – 4 p.m. Friday

No. 2 Wheeling Park vs. No. 3 George Washington – 7 p.m. Friday

Championship – 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Boys Class AA-A:

No. 1 Fairmont Senior vs. No. 4 Herbert Hoover – 4:30 p.m. Friday

No. 2 Charleston Catholic vs. No. 3 Point Pleasant – 7:30 p.m. Friday

Championship – 1 p.m. Saturday

Girls Class AA-A:

No. 1 Charleston Catholic vs. No. 4 Philip Barbour – 9:30 a.m. Friday

No. 2 Williamstown vs. No. 3 Fairmont Senior – 12:30 p.m. Friday

Championship – 9:30 a.m. Saturday

