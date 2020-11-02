Soccer State Tournament Schedule Set to Begin Friday
Tournament will be hosted in Beckley
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVSSAC has announced the state soccer tournament schedule and pairings, which will begin Friday in Beckley at the YMCA Youth Sports Complex.
The semifinals will take place on Friday and the championships will be played on Saturday. Listed below is the schedule.
Boys Class AAA:
No. 1 George Washington vs. No. 4 Jefferson – 9 a.m. Friday
No. 2 Cabell Midland vs. No. 3 University – Noon Friday
Championship – 10 a.m. Saturday
Girls Class AAA:
No. 1 Parkersburg South vs. No. 4 Jefferson – 4 p.m. Friday
No. 2 Wheeling Park vs. No. 3 George Washington – 7 p.m. Friday
Championship – 1:30 p.m. Saturday
Boys Class AA-A:
No. 1 Fairmont Senior vs. No. 4 Herbert Hoover – 4:30 p.m. Friday
No. 2 Charleston Catholic vs. No. 3 Point Pleasant – 7:30 p.m. Friday
Championship – 1 p.m. Saturday
Girls Class AA-A:
No. 1 Charleston Catholic vs. No. 4 Philip Barbour – 9:30 a.m. Friday
No. 2 Williamstown vs. No. 3 Fairmont Senior – 12:30 p.m. Friday
Championship – 9:30 a.m. Saturday
