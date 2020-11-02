Advertisement

The Auxiliary to UHC Donates More Than 100 Books to Schools and Libraries in North Central West Virginia

Mella’s Box Donation
Mella's Box Donation
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Auxiliary to United Hospital Center (UHC) shares a book about the struggles with hunger, a problem in our region.

The book is Mella’s Box by local author Hannah Povroznik. Mella, the main character, confronts the struggle that many people, young and old alike, experience with hunger.

“The book is a tribute to a journey in service and it serves as a constant reminder of the power of a single idea, as well as the impact a community can make,” said Hannah Povroznik. “Everyone deserves a place at the table, and we can all make a difference.”

These books are financed through the Auxiliary to UHC’s “Remembrance Fund”, which is a fund made in honor of or remembrance of volunteers or community members, so that the Auxiliary to UHC can make an impact on the lives of the residents in North Central West Virginia, according to a press release. Elementary schools and public libraries in fourteen counties will receive the book donation, which includes: Barbour, Braxton, Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Upshur, Webster, and Wetzel counties.

“Hannah’s act of kindness and her philanthropic message that she includes in her book, written when she was a senior in high school, certainly inspired the members of the Auxiliary,” said the Rev. Denise Steffich, CDVS, Auxiliary Coordinator, Acting Chaplain at UHC. “The positive impact that a book, such as Mella’s Box, can have is to provide comfort to those facing hunger and to shed light on a topic that is rarely discussed.”

Mella’s Box is available for purchase at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/mellas-box/. Proceeds from book sales will benefit the Boxing It Up to Give Thanks! campaign for 2020. Since its inception in 2017, West Virginia student leaders have immensely changed the face of food insecurity for families in our area and it has united numerous communities in service.

Its presence in North Central West Virginia has provided meals for more than 12,000 individuals.

