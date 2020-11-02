The Trump Train rolls through Marion and Harrison counties

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Community members gathered in our area for two President Trump rallies.

With the election only a few days away, people gathered at the Middletown Commons to show their support for President Trump.

The group decorated their cars and trucks red, white, and blue. They also added some President Trump memorabilia for a parade through Marion County.

Supporter Barbara Carpenter decorated her car with stickers, flags, and a Trump bobblehead because she said it was the least she could do.

“Cause we love him, and we want him to see we’re out here to support him. Since he’s been supporting us,” she added.

Local politicians also made an appearance - Fairmont City Councilman David Kennedy told us he attended the rally because, in his opinion, the President, had done a lot for West Virginia.

“He’s bringing a lot of jobs to this area, and the future looks bright,” he said.

Kennedy added that he’s never seen a political event like this before.

“The people have a part they’ll remember this, they’ll tell their grandkids about this. I mean, I’m looking at 100 flags waving this country can do that,” Kennedy added.

In Bridgeport, people also came together at the high school for another Trump Train.

Similar to the other rally, people decorated their vehicles to show support.

