West Virginia seeks landowners to improve wildlife habitat

West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is seeking private landowners who are interested in improving wildlife habitat on their land.
West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is seeking private landowners who are interested in improving wildlife habitat on their land.(WV DNR)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is seeking private landowners who are interested in improving wildlife habitat on their land.

Through partnerships with private landholders the state hopes to address shrinking populations of priority wildlife species, including the cerulean warbler, the golden-winged warbler and multiple insect pollinators, according to a news release from DNR. These species need a variety of habitats, including meadows, shrubby thickets, groves of young saplings and mature forests.

Professional biologists, foresters and conservation planners are available to develop individualized conservation plans. Participating partners include federal and state agencies and private groups like the National Wild Turkey Federation.

