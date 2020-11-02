BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s rare that an election falls in the middle of a pandemic and with that comes a major question for voters. It’s not who you’re voting for, but how you’re voting.

West Virginians running for office share their voting experience.

“I am going in person on election day, and I do that so I can see how the process is going, having been election administrator and secretary of state for eight years,” said Natalie Tennant.

“If you elected to vote absentee by mail, I think your ballot is absolutely safe. If you wanted to do the early in-person like my wife and I did, that’s fine too,” said Mike Caputo.

“I’m going in person tomorrow. My family is coming down, so we’re all going together in person,” added Ben Salango.

“I voted! I sure did. I was very, very proud. I vote early voting every year because I’m on the road so much,” Joe Manchin said.

