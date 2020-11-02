Advertisement

West Virginians running for office share their voting experience

By Kaley Fedko
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s rare that an election falls in the middle of a pandemic and with that comes a major question for voters. It’s not who you’re voting for, but how you’re voting.

West Virginians running for office share their voting experience.

“I am going in person on election day, and I do that so I can see how the process is going, having been election administrator and secretary of state for eight years,” said Natalie Tennant.

“If you elected to vote absentee by mail, I think your ballot is absolutely safe. If you wanted to do the early in-person like my wife and I did, that’s fine too,” said Mike Caputo.

“I’m going in person tomorrow. My family is coming down, so we’re all going together in person,” added Ben Salango.

“I voted! I sure did. I was very, very proud. I vote early voting every year because I’m on the road so much,” Joe Manchin said.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Weather 11 2 2020

Updated: 56 minutes ago

News

Pink water sparks concern over Fairview water quality

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
When a Fairview man turned on his shower over the weekend, he noticed that the water was pink.

News

Pink Water in Fairview

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Voter Reaction from Politicians

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

County Clerks prepare as early Voting records are shattered in West Virginia

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
We are closing in on the final hours until election day.

News

County Clerk's Prepare for the Election

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Alderson Broaddus Fatal Crash

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

The Auxiliary to UHC Donates More Than 100 Books to Schools and Libraries in North Central West Virginia

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The Auxiliary to United Hospital Center (UHC) shares a book about the struggles with hunger, a problem in our region.

News

West Virginia seeks landowners to improve wildlife habitat

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is seeking private landowners who are interested in improving wildlife habitat on their land.

News

W.Va. delegate tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Bartlett says he’s receiving oxygen, antibiotics, steroids and breathing treatments.