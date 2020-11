KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A member of the West Virginia House of Delegates has tested positive for the coronavirus.

T. Kevan Bartlett (R - Kanawha County, 39) says he is in the hospital being treated for COVID-19.

Bartlett says he’s receiving oxygen, antibiotics, steroids and breathing treatments.

