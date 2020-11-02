WVU R-Senior Kicker Staley Out for Year

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU redshirt-senior kicker Evan Staley announced on Twitter he will miss the rest of the season due to a season-ending injury suffered Saturday against Kansas State.

The Hampshire High School alum exited the game after trying to make a tackle on a kickoff return. Staley made six of nine field goals this year with a long of 45.

He is eligible to return to school next year due to NCAA rules.

