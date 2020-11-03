All Division I student athletes have day off for Election Day Tuesday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - This Election Day, there will be no bouncing or throwing of balls at the Division I level.

For the first time ever, there will be an NCAA mandated day off for election day, which encourages student-athletes to get involved and vote. This will now be an annual occurrence.

The measure was proposed by the Division I student athlete advisory committee and approved by the Division I council in September.

The Big 12 men’s basketball coaches announced in June that there players would have the day off for Election day.

