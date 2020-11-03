Advertisement

All Division I student athletes have day off for Election Day Tuesday

DI council approved legislation in September
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - This Election Day, there will be no bouncing or throwing of balls at the Division I level.

For the first time ever, there will be an NCAA mandated day off for election day, which encourages student-athletes to get involved and vote. This will now be an annual occurrence.

The measure was proposed by the Division I student athlete advisory committee and approved by the Division I council in September.

The Big 12 men’s basketball coaches announced in June that there players would have the day off for Election day.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Notre Dame sweeps Trinity, 3-0, in section opener

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Zyla Lanham registered 10 kills & 11 assists

Sports

Doddridge comes back to defeat Clay-Battelle, 3-1

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Cee Bees won first set

Sports

Lincoln’s Moore named Premier Bank Player of Week 9

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Had 144 yards & 4 touchdowns in Week 9

Sports

King resets RCB’s rushing record as a junior

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Now has 4,381 yards rushing

Sports

Top 5 Plays of Week 9

Updated: 1 hour ago
Lincoln secures two of the five plays

Latest News

Sports

WVU’s Fields named Big 12’s Newcomer of the Week

Updated: 1 hour ago
Totaled 15 tackles vs. Kansas State

Sports

Soccer State Tournament Schedule Set to Begin Friday

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 8:00 PM EST
Tournament will be hosted in Beckley

Sports

WVU R-Senior Kicker Staley Out for Year

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 7:52 PM EST
Suffered season-ending injury Saturday against Kansas State

Sports

WVU at No. 22 Texas Set for Noon Kickoff on ABC Saturday

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 7:39 PM EST
Both teams are 4-2 overall and 3-2 in Big 12 play

Sports

Four Local High School Football Games Canceled in Week 10

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 7:36 PM EST
22 games will not be played across the state this week