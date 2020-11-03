Advertisement

“Big” Sam & No. 22 Texas await Mountaineers in Austin Saturday

Both teams are 4-2 on the season
Sam Ehlinger
Sam Ehlinger(Big 12)
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It seems like Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger has been a Longhorn for life. The UT senior and his 22nd ranked Longhorns await the Mountaineers in Austin on Saturday.

Ehlinger currently leads the Big 12 in total offense with 1,650 yards passing & 284 yards rushing. He has totaled 27 touchdowns this year, with 7 on the ground. He’s led them to two overtime victories in three tries this year. The latest in upset fashion over then No. 6 ranked Oklahoma State this past Saturday. Ehlinger was 18-of-34 with 169 yards passing and three scores through the air, including the game-winner in overtime.

The last time in the Mountaineers were in Austin though, was a different story. Down seven with under 20 seconds to play, Will Grier tossed a 33 yard touchdown pass to Gary Jennings to pull the Mountaineers within 1. Grier then ran it in for the two point conversion and the 42-41 Mountaineer victory.

WVU will hope to bring the fireworks yet again on Saturday. Kickoff is slated for noon on ABC.

