Bridgeport Wreaths Across America ceremony canceled

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Cemetery’s annual Wreaths Across America ceremony was canceled.

Coordinator Christa Parker said due to social distancing guidelines organizers did not feel comfortable holding the in-person service.

However, families would still be able to drive through and pick up a wreath and place it on their loved one’s graves.

Parker added they plan to prerecord a reading of the names of fallen veterans and post it on Facebook at noon on December 19.

“The most important thing is to always say the names. That way they’re never forgotten,” she said.

Parker added the organization is behind on their donations and would accept them until November 30.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.