WEST UNION,, W.Va (WDTV) - Doddridge County volleyball came back to defeat Clay-Battelle in their opening round of the Class A Region II, Section 2 final on Monday.

The Cee Bees won the first set, 25-17.

The Bulldogs will play Notre Dame in the section semifinals on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.