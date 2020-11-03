Final regular season WVSSAC rankings set the table for Week 10 fireworks

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -The final WVSSAC playoff rankings of the 2020 regular season are out, and they set the table for an exciting week ahead.

Bridgeport (5-1) comes in at 7th overall. Their Week 10 opponent, Morgantown (3-2) sits in 12th place. If the Tribe wins this game, it will likely secure a top eight seed in the playoffs, while the Mohigans are looking to improve their playoff chances.

In AA, Fairmont Senior checks in at No. 7 and Robert. C Byrd (6-2) follows in eighth. Both school’s are looking for wins in their final regular season games to secure a home playoff game.

North Marion (5-3) drops to 11 after two straight losses to Frankfort and RCB. The Huskies host No. 15 Liberty (4-2) on Friday. Mountaineers will probably need a win in that game to get in. Braxton County (5-2) comes in at No. 14 and Lincoln (4-2) moved up to No. 16. Elkins is currently 17 and will probably need a win at Nicholas County on Friday and a loss from a team in front of them to change its fate.

In A, Doddridge County’s first regular season loss since 2017 dropped the Bulldogs to No. 4 in Class A at 5-1. Ritchie County (7-2) moved up to No. 9 as the Rebels have not lost in over a month. Tygarts Valley (7-1) is right behind them at No. 10. Clay-Battelle (3-1) sits inside the postseason picture at No. 13 ahead of a matchup with winless Hundred on Friday.

