Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 3, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This morning might be cold, but as we head into the afternoon, the weather will improve. This is thanks to a high-pressure system out west, which is bringing stable air into our region. This Election Day, we’ll see highs in the mid-50s, but breezy southwesterly winds will make those temperatures feel cooler. But with mostly sunny skies, it won’t be too bad of an afternoon. Heading into tonight, we’ll see lows in the mid-30s, with clear skies, so keep yourself bundled up tonight. For tomorrow, we’ll warm up even more, reaching into the mid-60s. Throughout the week, we’ll see temperatures climb into the upper-60s to low-70s, thanks to high-pressure systems moving near our region. Barring a few clouds here and there, we’ll be sunny as well, so go out and enjoy the sunshine.

Today: While winds will be a little breezy, coming from the southwest at 5-10 mph and gusting up to 20 in some places, it’s mostly going to be nice out, with sunny skies and highs in the mid-50s. High: 54.

Tonight: While we’ll be warmer than this morning for tonight, you’ll still want to wear something heavy, because we’ll be in the mid-30s. At least skies will be clear. Low: 36.

Wednesday: In classic, Fall-like fashion, we’ll go from cold weather to warm weather, reaching highs usually seen in October, rather than November. Skies will also be clear. High: 64.

Thursday: We’ll be warmer still, but plenty of high-level clouds will begin to push in, leading to a partly cloudy afternoon. High: 66.

