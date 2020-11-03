Kanye West votes for himself for president

(Gray News) – Kanye West voted for the first time in a presidential election on Tuesday – and he voted for himself.

“God is so good,” West tweeted. “Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust...me.”

The rapper and White House wannabe chronicled his election experience on Twitter.

West announced his candidacy in July, but only made it on the ballot in a dozen states: Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah and Vermont.

As a result, Yeezy had to write in his own name in his home precinct.

West wrapped up his voting pictorial with a picture of himself, wearing a black mask, a blue hoodie and an “I Voted” sticker.

