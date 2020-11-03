King resets RCB’s rushing record as a junior

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert C. Byrd junior running back Jeremiah King is now the Flying Eagles all-time leading rusher.

With 331 yards in Byrd’s win over North Marion, King reset the clip and now has 4,381 yards to his name. He still has one more regular season game & the postseason of his junior year and all of senior year left to play.

The mark was previously held by Jeremiah’s cousin, Ghovan Davidson, who reached the mark in his final regular season game of his senior year. He left with 4,186 total yards.

