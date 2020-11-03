Lincoln’s Moore named Premier Bank Player of Week 9

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln sophomore running back Levi Moore is our latest Premier Bank Player of the Week.

Levi helped the Cougars to two victories in Week 9, over PikeView and Philip Barbour.

He totaled 72 yards and 2 touchdowns in each game for 144 yards rushing and 4 scores of the week.

We will have more on Moore later in week.

