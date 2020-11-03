Linda Ann Perri Cowgill

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -, 78, of Bridgeport, died peacefully in her home on Nov. 3, 2020, with her loving family by her side. She was born July 25, 1942, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, the only child of the late William T. and Olga J. Perri. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul Miller Cowgill, Jr. Linda will be sadly missed by her son, David Eric Cowgill, Sr. and wife Mary Ann, of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, and grandson, David Eric Cowgill, Jr., of Raleigh, North Carolina. Also left to cherish her memory are her many cousins and dear friends who meant so much to her and made her feel so loved during the last few weeks of her life. She attended Duquesne University and Salem University, earning degrees in English and foreign languages. She cherished her career as a teacher at Falls Church High School in Falls Church, Virginia, teaching Spanish and English as a second language. She dedicated her working life to teaching, mentoring and helping her students achieve their best. She was an avid reader and was a gourmet cook. She loved good food and wine, entertaining, gardening, and spending time with her family and wonderful friends. She was Catholic by faith. Family and friends may call at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Stonewood, West Virginia on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 am where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated with Father Patsy Iaquinta as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Stonewall Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 8092 3rd Street Stonewood, WV 26301, or to WVU Medicine Hospice 327 Medical Park Drive, Bridgeport, WV 2633 in memory of Linda Ann Cowgill. The family is grateful to have entrusted the arrangements to Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, West Virginia 26301.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

