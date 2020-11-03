Advertisement

Local author shares her pandemic experience in new book

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Local award-winning author, Krystian Leonard shared her quarantine experience in “Voices from the pandemic."

It was a co-authored novel featuring different stories about life during COVID-19.

In the book, she shared how COVID-19 affected her life, including what it was like to be a senior in college dealing with the pandemic.

“I was able to push through my senior project. I wrote about how I was feeling and all my emotions. How I just wanted it to be over. I just wanted to keep my friends and family safe,” she said.

Her biggest take away from the pandemic was the importance of being grateful for all the positives in her life.

