Local author shares her pandemic experience in new book

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Local award-winning author, Krystian Leonard shared her quarantine experience in “Voices from the pandemic."

It was a co-authored novel featuring different stories about life during COVID-19.

In the book, she shared how COVID-19 affected her life, including what it was like to be a senior in college dealing with the pandemic.

“I was able to push through my senior project. I wrote about how I was feeling and all my emotions. How I just wanted it to be over. I just wanted to keep my friends and family safe,” she said.

Her biggest take away from the pandemic was the importance of being grateful for all the positives in her life.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.